Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,794 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of G-III Apparel Group worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

