Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 70,381 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,381 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of CarGurus worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of CARG opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $248,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,473.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,804.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,071 shares of company stock worth $9,515,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

