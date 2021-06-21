Ryder System (NYSE:R) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Shares of R stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 357,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12 and a beta of 2.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 34.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ryder System by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

