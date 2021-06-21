Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Up 2.1%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. 277,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,729,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 214.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFET. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 732,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Safe-T Group in the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Safe-T Group in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Safe-T Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. 5.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe-T Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

