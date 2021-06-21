Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SFSHF has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $13.61 on Monday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

