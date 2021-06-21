Safex Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,454.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Safex Token has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $2,454.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019957 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

