Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.51). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($6.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.98) to ($1.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.44. 1,153,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,057. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

