Sally Beauty Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,586 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 316% compared to the average volume of 1,343 call options.

Shares of SBH stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.35. 9,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

SBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.