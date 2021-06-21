Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $183.04

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.04 and last traded at $181.91, with a volume of 18029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after acquiring an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.