Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $120.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $3.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.79. 8,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,019. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after acquiring an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after acquiring an additional 427,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,507 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

