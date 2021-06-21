Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAPIF shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

SAPIF opened at $29.40 on Monday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

