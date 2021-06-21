Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAPIF shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

SAPIF opened at $29.40 on Monday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

