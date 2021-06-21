Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $21.47. 849,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.46.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

