Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $131,535.98 and $4,412.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 42% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00051892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00120764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00158894 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,592.84 or 0.99901595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002727 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.