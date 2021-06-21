Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Lessened by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,726 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock opened at $280.00 on Monday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $286.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.