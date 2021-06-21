Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,726 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,848,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

SE opened at $280.00 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $286.60. The firm has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a PE ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

