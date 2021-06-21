Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $85.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.