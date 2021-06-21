Secret (SCRT) Trading Down 26.1% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00003206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $72.41 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00407604 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017025 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.97 or 0.00904119 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 186,423,688 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

