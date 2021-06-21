Sei Investments Co. Acquires 115,372 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 1,663.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,372 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Revolve Group worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $61.21 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,032,672 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,993. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

