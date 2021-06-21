Sei Investments Co. Acquires 154,165 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 111.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

