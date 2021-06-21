Sei Investments Co. Acquires 15,622 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Essent Group worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,329,000 after buying an additional 1,353,224 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Essent Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,606,000 after buying an additional 357,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Essent Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after buying an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,550,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Essent Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,320,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,234,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.53%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

