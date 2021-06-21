Sei Investments Co. Acquires 53,753 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Compass Diversified worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 54,954 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

CODI stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -501.30 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CODI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.