Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after purchasing an additional 295,830 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $76.02 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.79, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

