Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Valmont Industries worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,929,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,204,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $135,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,415,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $220.33 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.80 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

