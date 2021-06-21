Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,984 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 465,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $55.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

