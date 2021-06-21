Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 442,487 Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 442,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.61% of Vine Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $9,618,000.

Several research analysts have commented on VEI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

NYSE:VEI opened at $14.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65. Vine Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

