Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.49% of Kforce worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFRC. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kforce by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,091 shares of company stock worth $6,734,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

KFRC stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

