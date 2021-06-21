Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,572 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NetEase by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in NetEase by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in NetEase by 399.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 861,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,543,000 after purchasing an additional 689,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in NetEase by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,790 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NTES stock opened at $107.41 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

