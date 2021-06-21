Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Saia worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after buying an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.86.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $202.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.29 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

