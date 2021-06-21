Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -142.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

