Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $12,069,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 446,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shares of STLD opened at $57.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

