Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,856,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.73.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $197.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $142.34 and a one year high of $229.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

