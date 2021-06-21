Sei Investments Co. Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 182,668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after purchasing an additional 908,634 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $105,455.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,391.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and sold 137,725 shares valued at $1,393,381. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

