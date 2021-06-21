Sei Investments Co. Has $5.25 Million Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of SITE Centers worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SITE Centers by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 133,672 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 483.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 182,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after buying an additional 1,432,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $958,946.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,220.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of SITC opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -731.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.