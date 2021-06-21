Sei Investments Co. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

