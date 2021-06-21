Sei Investments Co. Has $5.52 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Skyline Champion worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $51.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 2.18. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

