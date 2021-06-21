Sei Investments Co. Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Cimarex Energy worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

XEC opened at $64.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

