Sei Investments Co. Has $5.57 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Hill-Rom worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $3,867,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,986,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of HRC opened at $112.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.91. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

