Sei Investments Co. Has $5.82 Million Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of WNS worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS opened at $78.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

