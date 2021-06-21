Sei Investments Co. Has $5.85 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $85.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.