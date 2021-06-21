Sei Investments Co. Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Cantel Medical worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cantel Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 679.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 464,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 404,913 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CMD opened at $80.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.94. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

