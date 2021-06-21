Sei Investments Co. Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $206,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

WTFC stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

