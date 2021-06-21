Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Chart Industries worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Chart Industries stock opened at $133.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.43.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

