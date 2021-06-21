Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 149.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,734 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HGV. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $42.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.29. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

