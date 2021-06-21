Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Synaptics worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after buying an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,481,000.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $145.76 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $148.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.