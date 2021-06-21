Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Veracyte worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $37.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

