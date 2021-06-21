Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,354 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus raised their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

