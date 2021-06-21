Sei Investments Co. Purchases 7,619 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.64% of BRP Group worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 2,411.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 483,137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BRP Group by 82.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in BRP Group by 163.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BRP Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 174,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $33.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.