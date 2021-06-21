Sei Investments Co. Purchases 9,708 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Daqo New Energy worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $79,224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after buying an additional 640,229 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,102,000 after buying an additional 841,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,210,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,421,000 after buying an additional 743,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

NYSE DQ opened at $60.50 on Monday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

