Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 141.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,966,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 588,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,408,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $113.42 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.