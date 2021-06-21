Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 116.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,724 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Paychex by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex stock opened at $102.02 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.